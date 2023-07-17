News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial

July 17, 2023

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.0%. Within that group, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.0% and 6.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 44.83% year-to-date. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 41.53% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 24.89% year-to-date. Combined, FSLR and ENPH make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.7%. Among large Financial stocks, Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) and Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 1.77% on a year-to-date basis. Arch Capital Group Ltd, meanwhile, is up 28.96% year-to-date, and Progressive Corp., is down 6.49% year-to-date. Combined, ACGL and PGR make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Financial +0.7%
Industrial +0.5%
Energy +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Materials 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Healthcare -0.4%
Utilities -0.5%

