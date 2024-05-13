Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 7.55% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 35.93% year-to-date, and Akamai Technologies Inc, is down 20.63% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and AKAM make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.71% on a year-to-date basis. Ford Motor Co., meanwhile, is up 5.37% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 12.52% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.0%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.4%
