Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 7.55% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 35.93% year-to-date, and Akamai Technologies Inc, is down 20.63% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and AKAM make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.71% on a year-to-date basis. Ford Motor Co., meanwhile, is up 5.37% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 12.52% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Utilities -0.0% Industrial -0.0% Materials 0.0% Services -0.1% Financial -0.1% Energy -0.4%

