Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

February 13, 2023 — 03:59 pm EST

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 3.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 15.10% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 57.55% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp is up 45.42% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and CCL make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and up 15.92% on a year-to-date basis. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.00% year-to-date, and Microsoft Corporation is up 13.41% year-to-date. Combined, SEDG and MSFT make up approximately 22.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.5%
Technology & Communications +1.4%
Consumer Products +1.1%
Financial +1.0%
Healthcare +0.8%
Industrial +0.8%
Materials +0.8%
Utilities +0.7%
Energy -0.0%

