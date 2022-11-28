Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 26.46% year-to-date. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is down 8.12% year-to-date, and Ulta Beauty Inc is up 10.38% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and ULTA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.9%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.9% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 2.21% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 64.81% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 44.11% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and VRTX make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.8% Healthcare -0.9% Consumer Products -1.1% Utilities -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.6% Industrial -1.8% Financial -1.9% Energy -2.1% Materials -2.2%

