Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

October 30, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

October 30, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) and Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.7% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 13.57% year-to-date. Charter Communications Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.05% year-to-date, and Amazon.com Inc is up 54.39% year-to-date. AMZN makes up approximately 15.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and down 5.54% on a year-to-date basis. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.42% year-to-date, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is down 11.27% year-to-date. Combined, MKTX and GS make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.4%
Financial +1.1%
Industrial +1.0%
Materials +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Utilities +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Energy -0.3%
Healthcare -0.4%

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
