Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) and Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.7% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 13.57% year-to-date. Charter Communications Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.05% year-to-date, and Amazon.com Inc is up 54.39% year-to-date. AMZN makes up approximately 15.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and down 5.54% on a year-to-date basis. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.42% year-to-date, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is down 11.27% year-to-date. Combined, MKTX and GS make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+1.4%
|Financial
|+1.1%
|Industrial
|+1.0%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
