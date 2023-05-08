Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.1%. Within the sector, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 13.20% year-to-date. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 30.43% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc is up 39.36% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and WBD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 3.84% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 10.43% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp., is down 1.49% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and MPC make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.0%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Utilities
|-0.7%
|Healthcare
|-1.1%
