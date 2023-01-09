In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%. Leading the group were shares of Applied Optoelectronics, up about 18.8% and shares of SiTime up about 9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led by Bed, Bath & Beyond, trading higher by about 34.7% and Virco Manufacturing, trading higher by about 5.7% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

