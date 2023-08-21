News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Education & Training Services

August 21, 2023 — 12:46 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Applied Optoelectronics, up about 17.1% and shares of Nvidia up about 5.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by 2U, trading up by about 3.5% and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, trading up by about 3.3% on Monday.

AAOI
NVDA
TWOU
EDU

