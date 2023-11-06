In trading on Monday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holdings, up about 105.9% and shares of Vacasa up about 8.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Freshpet, trading higher by about 19.5% and The RealReal, trading up by about 2.6% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Department Stores

