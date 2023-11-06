News & Insights

Markets
BVH

Monday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Department Stores

November 06, 2023 — 11:57 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holdings, up about 105.9% and shares of Vacasa up about 8.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Freshpet, trading higher by about 19.5% and The RealReal, trading up by about 2.6% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Department Stores

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Department Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BVH
VCSA
FRPT
REAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.