Monday Sector Leaders: Real Estate, Computers

In trading on Monday, real estate shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of Luxurban Hotels, up about 15.1% and shares of Kennedy-wilson Holdings up about 12.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Avid Technology, trading higher by about 8.3% and Tusimple Holdings, trading higher by about 5.9% on Monday.

