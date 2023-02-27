In trading on Monday, railroads shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Union Pacific, up about 10% and shares of Greenbrier Companies up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Fisker, trading higher by about 33.5% and Electrameccanica Vehicles, trading up by about 6.5% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Railroads, Vehicle Manufacturers

