Monday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

March 27, 2023 — 12:46 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Cimpress, up about 30.2% and shares of Scholastic up about 4.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Alto Ingredients, trading higher by about 6.7% and Vertex Energy, trading up by about 4.9% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

