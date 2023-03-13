In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%. Leading the group were shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, up about 17.2% and shares of New Found Gold up about 12.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Black Diamond Therapeutics, trading higher by about 23.7% and Kinnate Biopharma, trading higher by about 22.7% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks

