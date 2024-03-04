News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Asset Management Stocks

March 04, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Western Copper & Gold, up about 16.3% and shares of Perpetua Resources up about 13.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are asset management shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by AlTi Global, trading higher by about 8.2% and Artisan Partners Asset Management, trading higher by about 3.5% on Monday.

