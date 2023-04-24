News & Insights

Markets
CLW

Monday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Shipping Stocks

April 24, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Clearwater Paper, up about 11.8% and shares of Glatfelter up about 5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Frontline, trading higher by about 8% and Euronav, trading higher by about 5.2% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Shipping Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLW
GLT
FRO
EURN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.