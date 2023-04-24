In trading on Monday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Clearwater Paper, up about 11.8% and shares of Glatfelter up about 5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Frontline, trading higher by about 8% and Euronav, trading higher by about 5.2% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Shipping Stocks

