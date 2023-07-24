News & Insights

Markets
GEVO

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Music & Electronics Stores

July 24, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Gevo, up about 6.6% and shares of OPAL Fuels up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Conns, trading up by about 6.9% and Best Buy, trading higher by about 1.2% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Music & Electronics Stores
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEVO
OPAL
CONN
BBY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.