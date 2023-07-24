In trading on Monday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Gevo, up about 6.6% and shares of OPAL Fuels up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Conns, trading up by about 6.9% and Best Buy, trading higher by about 1.2% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Music & Electronics Stores

