In trading on Monday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Aemetis, up about 15.5% and shares of PBF Energy up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Carvana, trading higher by about 15.2% and Vroom, trading up by about 7.1% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Auto Dealerships

