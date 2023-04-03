Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

April 03, 2023 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%. Leading the group were shares of Battalion Oil, up about 9.6% and shares of Ovintiv up about 9.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 18.9% and Permianville Royalty Trust, trading up by about 7.7% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

