In trading on Monday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of United States Steel, up about 26.7% and shares of Cleveland-Cliffs up about 10.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Par Pacific Holdings, trading up by about 4.9% and PBF Energy, trading higher by about 4.9% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

