Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Semiconductors

January 23, 2023 — 12:03 pm EST

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of GameStop, up about 9.1% and shares of Vertiv Holdings up about 4.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Kopin, trading higher by about 9.8% and Advanced Micro Devices, trading higher by about 7.9% on Monday.

