Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.4%. Leading the group were shares of Weber, up about 23.2% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 5.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Patterson-uti Energy, trading higher by about 8.6% and Comstock Resources, trading up by about 8.6% on Monday.

