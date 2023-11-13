News & Insights

Markets
PEN

Monday Sector Leaders: Medical Instruments & Supplies, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

November 13, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, medical instruments & supplies shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Penumbra, up about 15.6% and shares of Silk Road Medical up about 14% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Ispire Technology, trading up by about 9.7% and British American Tobacco Industries, trading higher by about 2.1% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Medical Instruments & Supplies, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Medical Instruments & Supplies, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEN
SILK
ISPR
BTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.