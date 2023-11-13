In trading on Monday, medical instruments & supplies shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Penumbra, up about 15.6% and shares of Silk Road Medical up about 14% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Ispire Technology, trading up by about 9.7% and British American Tobacco Industries, trading higher by about 2.1% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Medical Instruments & Supplies, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

