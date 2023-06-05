Monday Sector Leaders: Materials, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.0% and 1.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 2.47% year-to-date. CF Industries Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.94% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 19.45% year-to-date. Combined, CF and MOS make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 6.68% on a year-to-date basis. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.43% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc, is down 8.26% year-to-date. Combined, ED and XEL make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Energy
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
