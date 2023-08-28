Monday Sector Leaders: Materials, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 5.56% year-to-date. CF Industries Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.39% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp is up 19.99% year-to-date. Combined, CF and CE make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 21.57% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 32.57% year-to-date, and Charter Communications Inc is up 25.21% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
