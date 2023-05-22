Monday Sector Leaders: Investment Brokerages, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Monday, investment brokerages shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Greenhill, up about 116.8% and shares of Pagaya Technologies up about 14.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Aemetis, trading up by about 20.2% and Gevo, trading higher by about 9.3% on Monday.

