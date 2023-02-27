Monday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Technology & Communications

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Industrial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) and United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.9% and 3.0%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 3.13% year-to-date. Union Pacific Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.02% year-to-date, and United Rentals Inc is up 30.50% year-to-date. Combined, UNP and URI make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.6% and 6.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 11.59% on a year-to-date basis. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.59% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 16.45% year-to-date. Combined, SEDG and ENPH make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Industrial +1.0%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Materials +0.8%
Services +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Energy +0.4%
Financial +0.2%
Utilities -0.1%

