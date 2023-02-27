Monday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Industrial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) and United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.9% and 3.0%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 3.13% year-to-date. Union Pacific Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.02% year-to-date, and United Rentals Inc is up 30.50% year-to-date. Combined, UNP and URI make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.6% and 6.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 11.59% on a year-to-date basis. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.59% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 16.45% year-to-date. Combined, SEDG and ENPH make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
Also see: Utilities Dividend Stock List
CYNO Videos
PENN market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.