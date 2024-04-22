Monday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Monday, Industrial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.4%. Within the sector, United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.8% and 3.6%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 7.33% year-to-date. United Airlines Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 30.55% year-to-date, and American Airlines Group Inc is up 6.37% year-to-date. Combined, UAL and AAL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 4.63% on a year-to-date basis. Ford Motor Co., meanwhile, is up 8.24% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group is up 2.86% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.4% Consumer Products +1.3% Financial +1.3% Utilities +1.2% Healthcare +1.2% Energy +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.1% Services +0.9% Materials +0.6%

