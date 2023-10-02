In trading on Monday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Cano Health, up about 11% and shares of Clover Health Investments up about 2.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are diagnostics shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by P3 Health Partners, trading up by about 17% and Invitae, trading higher by about 13.8% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Diagnostics

