Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

January 29, 2024 — 02:34 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 2.42% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.36% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc is up 3.86% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and ILMN make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 3.01% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 4.91% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc, is down 3.31% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and EVRG make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.5%
Utilities +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Services +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Industrial 0.0%
Materials -0.3%
Financial -0.4%
Energy -0.9%

Also see:
OPOF Insider Buying
PIR Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GSP

