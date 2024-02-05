Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.6% and 7.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 4.63% year-to-date. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is up 32.98% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. is up 1.73% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and IDXX make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.0% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.30% on a year-to-date basis. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.69% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 39.04% year-to-date. Combined, ON and NVDA make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Energy -0.3% Industrial -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9% Services -1.1% Financial -1.1% Utilities -1.4% Materials -1.6%

