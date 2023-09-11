Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) and Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 1.09% year-to-date. ResMed Inc., meanwhile, is down 25.91% year-to-date, and Stryker Corp is up 22.67% year-to-date. Combined, RMD and SYK make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 26.13% on a year-to-date basis. Kenvue Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.95% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc is up 22.59% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Energy
|-1.2%
