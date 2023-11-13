Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.1% and 6.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 5.04% year-to-date. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.75% year-to-date, and Henry Schein Inc, is down 14.21% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and HSIC make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.6%. Among large Energy stocks, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 2.20% on a year-to-date basis. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 6.99% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 27.29% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and EQT make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Utilities
|-1.0%
Also see: Steven Cohen Stock Picks
NVIDIA DMA
Institutional Holders of DINO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.