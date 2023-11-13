Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.1% and 6.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 5.04% year-to-date. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.75% year-to-date, and Henry Schein Inc, is down 14.21% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and HSIC make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.6%. Among large Energy stocks, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 2.20% on a year-to-date basis. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 6.99% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 27.29% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and EQT make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.6% Energy +0.6% Consumer Products +0.1% Industrial -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.2% Materials -0.3% Services -0.5% Financial -0.6% Utilities -1.0%

