Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 2.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 2.48% year-to-date. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.94% year-to-date, and Cardinal Health, Inc. is up 7.55% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and CAH make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 0.76% on a year-to-date basis. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.94% year-to-date, and Nike, is down 13.86% year-to-date. CAG makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Financial -0.7% Materials -0.7% Energy -0.7% Utilities -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.2%

