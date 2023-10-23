News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Shipping Stocks

October 23, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Taylor Morrison Home, up about 2.9% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Textainer Group Holdings, trading higher by about 44.6% and Dorian LPG, trading higher by about 2.6% on Monday.

