Monday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Taylor Morrison Home, up about 2.9% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Textainer Group Holdings, trading higher by about 44.6% and Dorian LPG, trading higher by about 2.6% on Monday.

