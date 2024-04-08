Monday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Financial sector, higher by 1.2%. Within the sector, Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 4.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 11.60% year-to-date. Camden Property Trust, meanwhile, is up 3.88% year-to-date, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, is down 0.16% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Utilities stocks, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 4.47% on a year-to-date basis. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.58% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 2.39% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and ES make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.2% Utilities +0.9% Consumer Products +0.7% Materials +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Services +0.3% Healthcare +0.2% Energy 0.0%

