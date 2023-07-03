Monday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.8% and 3.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 0.34% year-to-date. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 40.24% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 31.23% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and CMA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.8%. Among large Utilities stocks, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 5.04% on a year-to-date basis. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.64% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 14.33% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and D make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+1.0%
|Utilities
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.9%
Also see: UWM Options Chain
Funds Holding EBET
BHI Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.