Monday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.8% and 3.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 0.34% year-to-date. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 40.24% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 31.23% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and CMA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.8%. Among large Utilities stocks, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 5.04% on a year-to-date basis. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.64% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 14.33% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and D make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.0% Utilities +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Materials +0.7% Services +0.4% Energy +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Healthcare -0.9%

