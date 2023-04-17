Monday Sector Leaders: Financial, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) and Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.5% and 5.1%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 3.41% year-to-date. M & T Bank Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.42% year-to-date, and Digital Realty Trust Inc, is down 7.02% year-to-date. MTB makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) and Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.1% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 0.45% on a year-to-date basis. Church & Dwight Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.48% year-to-date, and Molson Coors Beverage Co is up 15.49% year-to-date. Combined, CHD and TAP make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.0%
|Materials
|-0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Energy
|-1.5%
