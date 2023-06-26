Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 2.0%. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.2% on the day, and down 4.58% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 28.06% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 8.07% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and BKR make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 5.37% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.41% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 2.64% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and LNT make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.0%
|Utilities
|+1.2%
|Materials
|+1.2%
|Financial
|+1.1%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
