HAL

Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

April 24, 2023 — 02:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 3.31% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 7.87% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 14.61% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and MPC make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 0.11% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.66% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc is up 4.92% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and CNP make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.5%
Utilities +0.5%
Healthcare +0.5%
Materials +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Industrial -0.0%
Services -0.1%
Financial -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.4%

