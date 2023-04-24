Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 3.31% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 7.87% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 14.61% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and MPC make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 0.11% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.66% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc is up 4.92% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and CNP make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.5%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
Also see: HYHG market cap history
AMRK Split History
GLD Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.