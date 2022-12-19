Markets
MPC

Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

December 19, 2022 — 02:43 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.3%. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 54.81% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 77.59% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 83.53% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and HES make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 0.70% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.03% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc, is down 23.79% year-to-date. Combined, D and NRG make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy -0.3%
Utilities -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Healthcare -0.6%
Industrial -0.9%
Financial -1.0%
Materials -1.3%
Technology & Communications -1.5%
Services -1.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 XEL Videos
 IGHG Videos
 Funds Holding CCZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPC
HES
XLE
D
NRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.