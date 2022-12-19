Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.3%. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 54.81% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 77.59% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 83.53% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and HES make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 0.70% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.03% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc, is down 23.79% year-to-date. Combined, D and NRG make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.3% Utilities -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -0.9% Financial -1.0% Materials -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.5% Services -1.7%

