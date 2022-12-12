Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, higher by 2.1%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 55.91% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 65.56% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 72.35% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EQT make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.0%. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 2.24% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 6.52% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 21.17% year-to-date. Combined, SO and D make up approximately 11.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Utilities +1.0% Industrial +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Financial +0.4% Materials +0.4% Services +0.2%

