Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.8%. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 14.45% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 1.35% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 11.47% year-to-date. Combined, APA and OXY make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 8.53% on a year-to-date basis. Western Digital Corp, meanwhile, is up 36.96% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc. is up 45.38% year-to-date. Combined, WDC and MU make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.8%
|Financial
|-1.0%
|Healthcare
|-1.1%
