Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 5.32% year-to-date. Chevron Corporation, meanwhile, is down 4.17% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 2.17% year-to-date. Combined, CVX and XOM make up approximately 40.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 28.79% on a year-to-date basis. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 5.13% year-to-date, and Netflix Inc is up 48.44% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and NFLX make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.2%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
