Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

March 25, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.9%. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 12.11% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.44% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 9.22% year-to-date. Combined, APA and COP make up approximately 9.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.4%. Among large Materials stocks, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 7.36% on a year-to-date basis. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is up 11.30% year-to-date, and International Paper Co is up 13.58% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and IP make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+0.9%
Materials+0.4%
Utilities+0.1%
Financial+0.1%
Consumer Products-0.2%
Services-0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.2%
Healthcare-0.3%
Industrial-0.4%

