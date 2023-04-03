Markets
MRO

Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

April 03, 2023 — 02:46 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 3.9%. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.6% and 8.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 4.2% on the day, and up 3.25% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 2.85% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 8.67% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HAL make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Materials stocks, PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 4.75% on a year-to-date basis. PPG Industries Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.84% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 9.85% year-to-date. Combined, PPG and CF make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.9%
Materials +0.3%
Services 0.0%
Healthcare -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Utilities -0.4%
Financial -0.4%
Industrial -0.6%
Technology & Communications -1.0%

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IGVT
 ENOV Videos
 Institutional Holders of SVBI

