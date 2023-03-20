Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Markets
The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, higher by 2.2%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 7.82% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 23.91% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 9.73% year-to-date. Combined, APA and SLB make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.8%. Among large Materials stocks, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) and Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and down 1.48% on a year-to-date basis. WestRock Co, meanwhile, is down 19.28% year-to-date, and Packaging Corp of America is up 4.28% year-to-date. Combined, WRK and PKG make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.2%
Materials +1.8%
Financial +1.1%
Consumer Products +0.9%
Healthcare +0.9%
Industrial +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Services +0.7%
Utilities +0.7%

