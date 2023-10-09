News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

October 09, 2023

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 3.6%. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.4% on the day, and up 7.65% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 11.00% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 3.59% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and MRO make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) and L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.5% and 10.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 5.21% on a year-to-date basis. Northrop Grumman Corp, meanwhile, is down 11.68% year-to-date, and L3Harris Technologies Inc, is down 11.17% year-to-date. Combined, NOC and LHX make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.6%
Industrial +1.2%
Utilities +1.0%
Materials +0.9%
Financial +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Services +0.5%
Healthcare +0.1%
Consumer Products 0.0%

