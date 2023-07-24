Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.1%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.2% on the day, and up 3.83% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.84% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 2.51% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and HAL make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Financial stocks, KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 4.73% on a year-to-date basis. KeyCorp, meanwhile, is down 29.16% year-to-date, and Citizens Financial Group Inc, is down 16.19% year-to-date. Combined, KEY and CFG make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.1%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
