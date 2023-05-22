Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 4.27% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.69% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 4.41% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and FANG make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 4.35% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 39.83% year-to-date, and KeyCorp, is down 41.20% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and KEY make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
