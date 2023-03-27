Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 2.3%. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.3% on the day, and down 4.66% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 9.13% year-to-date, and Hess Corp, is down 4.79% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HES make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.4%. Among large Financial stocks, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.3% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and down 8.00% on a year-to-date basis. First Republic Bank, meanwhile, is down 88.66% year-to-date, and KeyCorp, is down 27.95% year-to-date. Combined, FRC and KEY make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.3% Financial +1.4% Materials +1.1% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Utilities +0.7% Services +0.6% Healthcare +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.1%

